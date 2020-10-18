Manhunt on for police commander's killers.

Police have opened a case of murder after the station commander of Groblersdal, Col Lebyane Jeffrey Seroka, 57, was shot and killed in front of his house at Mmaganagobuswa village on Saturday.

Police spokesperson Brig Motlafela Mojapelo said the suspect or suspects took Seroka’s car, a white Toyota Hilux, and fled the scene.

“A police manhunt immediately ensued for the suspects and the vehicle was later found abandoned along the Dennilton-Maklerekeng Road,” he said.

“Preliminary police investigations revealed that the deceased woke up early in the morning and prepared to go to a funeral.”

Mojapelo said at about 4.30am, Seroka went outside and, as he was about to leave, was shot dead in front of his gate.

The provincial commissioner in Limpopo, Lieut-Gen Nneke Ledwaba, has instructed police to work hard to ensure the killers are found and brought to book. A 72-hour activation plan has been put in motion.

Mojapelo said the motive for the killing was unknown..