Gauteng traffic cop shot while trying to pull over driver who skipped red light

A Gauteng traffic officer was shot when he tried to pull over the driver of a vehicle which ran a red light in Alberton on Friday.

The Gauteng traffic police department expressed outrage and concern over the incident, and confirmed that an attempted murder docket was being investigated.

The 30-year-old officer from the special patrol unit was shot twice by the motorist, who was driving a red Audi.

“The incident took place at Corner Ring road and Voortrekker street when the motorist failed to stop at a red robot and the officer signaled for him to stop. The motorist decided to disobey a lawful instruction by speeding off and shooting the officer in the process,” said Gauteng traffic police spokesperson Sello Maremane.