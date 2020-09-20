Hawks make breakthrough, arrest five for murder of VIP unit cop

The Hawks have made a breakthrough and arrested five suspects for the murder of police sergeant Thomas Mashimbye.

The 42-year-old officer, who was attached to the VIP section at the Union Buildings, was killed during a house robbery in Winterveld, north of Pretoria, in 2018.

Hawks spokesperson Brig Hangwani Mulaudzi said Mashimbye was asleep at his home with his wife and two children when they were attacked by three armed men.

He was shot several times and he died on the scene. His wife and children were unharmed.

The alleged killers stole some household items and cash and then fled the scene.

Mulaudzi said serious organised crime members, the Gauteng Provincial Unit, the Tactical Response Team and Ekhuruleni metro police, arrested the five suspects at Mogogelo, Winterveld and Soshanguve east extension on Saturday.

All five suspects are expected to appear in the Garankuwa magistrate's court on Monday, facing charges of murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

TimesLIVE