Mechanic is suspect for deaths of mother and son clients

Family, cops stunned at easy bail for murder accused

The family of a Vosloorus mother and son who were killed and dumped at the Zesfontein plots near Putfontein on the East Rand is disappointed that the alleged killers were granted bail.



Murder accused Moses Ngonyama and Praisegod Buthelezi were granted R1,000 bail each last Tuesday by the Daveyton magistrate's court. The court further ruled out evidence by the state, saying it was only circumstantial. ..