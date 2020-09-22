Mechanic is suspect for deaths of mother and son clients
Family, cops stunned at easy bail for murder accused
The family of a Vosloorus mother and son who were killed and dumped at the Zesfontein plots near Putfontein on the East Rand is disappointed that the alleged killers were granted bail.
Murder accused Moses Ngonyama and Praisegod Buthelezi were granted R1,000 bail each last Tuesday by the Daveyton magistrate's court. The court further ruled out evidence by the state, saying it was only circumstantial. ..
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.