South Africa

Mechanic is suspect for deaths of mother and son clients

Family, cops stunned at easy bail for murder accused

22 September 2020 - 07:20

The family of a Vosloorus mother and son who were killed and dumped at the Zesfontein plots near Putfontein on the East Rand is disappointed that the alleged killers were granted bail.

Murder accused Moses Ngonyama and Praisegod Buthelezi were granted R1,000 bail each last Tuesday by the Daveyton magistrate's court. The court further ruled out evidence by the state, saying it was only circumstantial. ..

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Anxiety, uncertainty & loneliness: Lockdown's true toll on SA's children
PE man's dog attack nightmare won’t end
X