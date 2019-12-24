Police hunt for off-duty Durban cop killers

Police have launched a manhunt for the killers for an off-duty police officer, who was found dead in a state-owned vehicle in New Germany, west of Durban, on Tuesday morning.

Police spokesperson Brig Vish Naidoo said the 25-year-old Pinetown-based constable was found slumped in the driver’s seat of a Quantum minibus with a gunshot wound to his head at about 1.30am.

“National commissioner of police, Gen Khehla John Sitole, has directed that an immediate manhunt be launched after another policeman was killed in New Germany, Pinetown, west of Durban this morning.”

On Sunday, Phoenix police officer Warrant Officer Theena Pillay came under fire by an unknown man as he was about to leave for work.