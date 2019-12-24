Police hunt for off-duty Durban cop killers
Police have launched a manhunt for the killers for an off-duty police officer, who was found dead in a state-owned vehicle in New Germany, west of Durban, on Tuesday morning.
Police spokesperson Brig Vish Naidoo said the 25-year-old Pinetown-based constable was found slumped in the driver’s seat of a Quantum minibus with a gunshot wound to his head at about 1.30am.
“National commissioner of police, Gen Khehla John Sitole, has directed that an immediate manhunt be launched after another policeman was killed in New Germany, Pinetown, west of Durban this morning.”
On Sunday, Phoenix police officer Warrant Officer Theena Pillay came under fire by an unknown man as he was about to leave for work.
He managed to return fire, killing the gunman, before succumbing to his injuries.
Pillay will be laid to rest on Wednesday and police minister Bheki Cele is expected to attend the funeral.
Naidoo said the motive for the New Germany killing was unknown, adding that the police officer's pistol and an R5 Rifle were still in the Quantum.
“We will not rest until we find those responsible for the killing of our young colleague,” said Sitole.
“I have directed that all critical resources are mobilised to identify those responsible and bring them to book as soon as possible,” he said.