Businessman shot dead in a suspected hit

A prominent Limpopo businessman was shot dead in Midrand on Tuesday, in what is suspected to be a "hit" .

Hanyani Novela, 67, from Mbatlo in Giyani owned several businesses, including Hanyani Lodge and Conference Centre, a funeral parlour and a security company. He was apparently followed from his house in Pretoria before being killed.

His family, however, could not confirm who might be behind the hit and why.

Novela's cousin, One Maluleke, told Sowetan yesterday that the businessman's body was riddled with bullets.

"We went to the mortuary to see his body, and countless bullet wounds confirmed our suspicion [that it was a hit].

"We also went to the scene where he was killed. There are several car dealerships around with surveillance cameras. We hope police will be able to find his killers soon with the assistance of those cameras."

Maluleke said Novela was a policeman from 1990 until 2001, but resigned to become head of security for Jomo Cosmos football club from 2002 to 2004.

Midrand police spokesperson Matome Tlamela confirmed the incident but couldn't provide more details.

But according to a policeman who attended the scene of the shooting, Novela was driving a white VW Golf 7 GTI with three passengers.

The police source confirmed that Novela was shot several times on the upper body.

"Novela was coming from the Pretoria area and off-ramped at New Road [in Midrand]. While stopping at the traffic lights, a blue BMW X6 approached from behind.