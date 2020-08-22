Nine men arrested for murder of KZN cop

Nine men have been arrested in connection with the murder of a KwaZulu-Natal police constable who was gunned down en route to work.

Constable Thandekile Sikhakhane, 35, was shot dead on Tuesday night while dropping off one of two women she had offered a lift to in Ezakheni in Ladysmith. Sikhakhane was in uniform and travelling in her own car.

“According to the women, while approaching the home of one of the women in B Section, Ezakheni, the vehicle came under fire from unknown assailants. Constable Sikhakhane immediately stopped her vehicle and attempted to draw her firearm. However, the suspects opened the vehicle door and shot her before she could do so,” said police spokesperson Brig Jay Naicker.