North West unveils hospital beds after Covid-19 deaths jump from seven to 36

As the coronavirus pandemic spreads, the North West has unveiled 435 standard beds, 33 high-care beds and 55 intensive-care unit beds to treat expected patients.

The province recorded 7,147 infections, 36 deaths and 1,456 recoveries on Wednesday.

Health department spokesperson Tebogo Lekgethwane said some of the deaths were not reported immediately.

“For some time the province had one reported death, then moved to five and on July 2 the province was standing at seven deaths. Then it suddenly climbed to 36 confirmed deaths on July 3,” he said. “The sudden increase is because each case has to be thoroughly investigated before it can be reported.

“While the province has known of certain deaths which were suspected to be Covid-19 related, such cases had to go through the process of verification before they could be reported for inclusion in the NICD [National Institute for Communicable Diseases] database and be reported by the minister.”