North West MEC dies of 'Covid pneumonia'

By Andisiwe Makinana - 06 July 2020 - 21:26
North West MEC Gordon Kegakilwe died of a Covid-19 related illness on Monday.
Image: North West Provincial Government

North West cooperative governance, human settlement and traditional affairs MEC Gordon Kegakilwe has died of a Covid-19 related illness.

North West premier Prof Tebogo Job Mokgoro announced on Monday that Kegakilwe passed away on Monday after a "short and serious illness".

“Kegakilwe was admitted with Covid pneumonia yesterday [Sunday] afternoon at the Vryburg Private Hospital and was immediately put on oxygen; and a decision was taken this morning to transfer him to a medical facility in Klerksdorp,” said Mokgoro in a statement late on Monday.

“He was transported from Vryburg to Klerksdorp in an ambulance. Upon arrival in Klerksdorp, he suffered a cardiac arrest. Despite all the efforts by the medical personnel, he succumbed and lost his life.”

Paying tribute to the MEC, Mokgoro said Kegakilwe “had distinguished himself as one of the finest to have come from the ranks of the governing African National Congress and a tried and tested leader”.

Mahikeng doctor who tested positive for Covid-19 had hundreds of contacts

His office has since been closed and decontaminated.
Cuban doctors will hit SA's Covid-19 front-line on Monday

Detachments of the controversial Cuban Medical Brigade have completed their two-week quarantine and will start work around the country this week.
