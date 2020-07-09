Western Cape road safety director dies from Covid-19 related illness
A man dedicated to making roads safer in the Western Cape has died from a Covid-19 related illness.
Mark Jansen, the provincial director of road safety management, was 53 when he passed away on Wednesday.
DA provincial spokesperson on transport and public works Daylin Mitchell said Jansen left behind two children.
“We send our deepest condolences to his family, friends and colleagues at this difficult time,” he said.
“Mark Jansen was always known for his outstanding work within the provincial transport department and his excellent dedication to the role.
“Mark was also a leader in his community and played a vital role in shaping youth over the years, with a passion for child safety,” he said.
Jansen’s death comes as Western Cape premier Alan Winde confirmed that he had tested positive for Covid-19.
“Our roads are safer today because of the work of Mark Jansen. The greatest tribute we can offer is to take every precaution to stay safe on our roads, as we head to workplaces and home commutes, and with every individual we interact with in light of the pandemic,” said Mitchell.
“The DA in the Western Cape’s thoughts and prayers are with the Jansen family during this time of bereavement. May his soul rest in peace,” he said in a statement.
Winde, who is in self-isolation, postponed his weekly digital conference on Thursday morning on the advice of his doctor after developing a “slight fever” and after his blood glucose levels tested “higher than usual”.
In a statement on Wednesday Winde said he was at a higher risk of developing serious symptoms because he was older than 55 and suffered from type 2 diabetes.
North West premier Prof Tebogo Job Mokgoro also tested positive for Covid-19, on Tuesday, along with the provincial public works MEC Saliva Molapisi.
Their results came back positive a day after North West co-operative governance, human settlement & traditional affairs MEC Gordon Kegakilwe died from a Covid-19 related illness on Monday.
