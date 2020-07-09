Western Cape road safety director dies from Covid-19 related illness

A man dedicated to making roads safer in the Western Cape has died from a Covid-19 related illness.

Mark Jansen, the provincial director of road safety management, was 53 when he passed away on Wednesday.

DA provincial spokesperson on transport and public works Daylin Mitchell said Jansen left behind two children.

“We send our deepest condolences to his family, friends and colleagues at this difficult time,” he said.

“Mark Jansen was always known for his outstanding work within the provincial transport department and his excellent dedication to the role.

“Mark was also a leader in his community and played a vital role in shaping youth over the years, with a passion for child safety,” he said.

Jansen’s death comes as Western Cape premier Alan Winde confirmed that he had tested positive for Covid-19.