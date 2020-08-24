Tourism industry out to limit travellers' delays
The government is planning to introduce a digital check-in system for the tourism sector to minimise time delays for travellers who have to fill out Covid-19 forms when arriving at hotels.
Tourism minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane, who this weekend kick-started the reopening of the sector after months of closure due to the coronavirus pandemic, said she would be looking into possibly funding a digital platform that could be used by the sector to keep information of guests before their arrival...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.