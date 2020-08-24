Tourism industry out to limit travellers' delays

The government is planning to introduce a digital check-in system for the tourism sector to minimise time delays for travellers who have to fill out Covid-19 forms when arriving at hotels.



Tourism minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane, who this weekend kick-started the reopening of the sector after months of closure due to the coronavirus pandemic, said she would be looking into possibly funding a digital platform that could be used by the sector to keep information of guests before their arrival...