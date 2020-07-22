Restaurant association and liquor traders ask to meet president as protest is set to start

The Restaurant Association of SA (Rasa) and liquor traders will on Wednesday meet tourism minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane to hand over a memorandum.

The meeting forms part of the association's nationwide “Million Seats on the Streets” peaceful protest that is set to start at noon on Wednesday.

“The minister of tourism has agreed to meet us tomorrow (Wednesday). Vusi Thembekwayo will address the minister at a time to be confirmed so we can hand over a memorandum from Rasa, the Taverners’ Association, and the independent Liquor Association,” the association said on it Facebook page.

The association said it hoped its meeting with the minister would be a first step to reopening the industry.