Lockdown changes will push curfew to 10pm, allow intraprovincial travel

The government has resolved to ease the curfew by an hour to enable restaurants to maximise their peak customer-serving time.

Tourism minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane said the curfew start would be shifted from 9pm to 10pm. Intraprovincial travel for leisure would also be permitted under lockdown level 3.

The move comes after a series of protests by the restaurant industry which took issue with the regulations, in particular the curfew and ban on alcohol sales which directly affected their profit margins.

“In our recent discussions with the restaurant sector, two issues were raised with regards to current regulations. One was the crippling effect of the nine o’clock curfew to restaurant business operations and the second was the issue of alcohol sales,” said Kubayi-Ngubane.