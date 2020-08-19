Restaurant and bar owners defying curfew will be arrested: Minister Kubayi-Ngubane

Tourism minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane has warned restaurant and bar owners and managers who break the 10pm curfew that they will be arrested.

Kubayi-Ngubane said on Wednesday that she had spoken to restaurant owners and pleaded with them to stick to closing times.

Since the country moved to level 2 of the lockdown, restaurants, bars and taverns are allowed to operate and serve alcohol until 10pm.

“We must comply with the curfew. Consequences [of non-compliance] are that the owner will be arrested, together with the manager, and then the justice system will take care of that,” she said.

“Once they don't comply, it becomes the matter of the justice system and the police — it is no longer the matter of the minister of tourism. That's what [police] minister Bheki Cele will be talking about. We had a conversation this morning. He did emphasise that I need to make it clear that ... you need to comply.”