National tourism department's budget cut by R1bn as Covid-19 bites

The department of tourism's budget allocation for the 2020/21 year has been drastically cut amid the suspension of activities in the industry as a consequence of the Covid-19 pandemic.

On Wednesday tourism minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane said before the Covid-19 crisis, the budget allocation was R2.48bn, of which R1.3bn was for transfers and subsidies.

“The department’s revised budget allocation for 2020/21 is R1.48bn, of which R505m is for transfers and subsidies. The department has had a total budget reduction of R1bn, with SA Tourism taking the biggest cut due to the suspension of most marketing activities."

Kunayi-Ngubane highlighted that a report by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) has listed SA as one of the top 15 countries worst affected by the near-closure of the international travel industry during the pandemic.

UNCTAD predicts that tourism in SA is going to lose 3% in GDP contribution, and the loss of unskilled jobs in the sector could be as high as 12% if the virus is contained in the next eight months.

“It is estimated that R54.2bn in output may already have been lost between mid-March and the end of May this year. The sector now faces a potential 75% revenue reduction in 2020, putting a further R149.7bn in output, 438,000 jobs and R80.2bn in foreign receipts at risk,” said the minister.