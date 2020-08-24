Welcome to my peace, proudly brought to you by Covid-19

A friend of mine said to me the other day that while living through a pandemic is scary, he’s happy to be going through it as an adult, learning and observing on an intellectual level. Being able to witness and predict what a world post this looks like.



And it got me wondering about how many of us have started to imagine a new world, a new way of life even if it’s an imagined future. Have we all started making resolutions for when the pandemic is over? My biggest wish and one of the things I pray for mostly, for myself, is to always know, feel and exist in some sense of peace...