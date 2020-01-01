Church throws big party with roaring engines and all-day entertainment

The headquarters of the International Pentecost Holiness Church (IPHC), known as Silo, in Zuurbekom, south of Johannesburg, was the scene of much activity as it hosted its inaugural Retsene-Retsene Family Fun Day on December 26.

The fun day, which is the brainchild of church leader Comforter Frederick Leonard Modise and his wife who are based at Silo, saw a sea of yellow descending on the church premises as the theme of the event was yellow and white.

Modise is affectionately known as Jakobo, a name he was given by his followers. According to church members, this relates to the Biblical tale of the two brothers Esau and Jacob, in which God anoints the younger one.

The church, one of the biggest in South Africa with an estimated membership of more than three million, was founded by Modise's grandfather Frederick in 1962.