Lack of clear succession plan led to Zuurbekom IPHC church attack – CLR Rights Commission

Church leaders ought to have a proper succession plan in order to prevent conflict when they die.

This is the view of David Mosoma, the chairperson of the CRL rights commission following his meeting with the warring factions at the International Pentecostal Holiness Church.

The Commission for the Promotion and Protection of the Rights of Cultural, Religious and Linguistic Communities held the mediation process on July 22, 23 and 24 following the killing of five people at the church’s headquarters in Zuurbekom two weeks ago.

Mosoma said the commission established that the problems at the church were caused by the succession battle, power, assets and finances of the church.

“It became clear to the CRL Rights Commission that the lack of a clear succession plan in the church is one of the main contributing factors of the conflict. This gap is not confined to this church, but has affected various other churches and bodies of worship resulting in the country seeing various court battles over succession like in other churches.

The Commission is of the opinion that there is a need for a Guide on the succession plan in the religious sector and will be developing such guidelines, in consultation with the broader church, to resolve this issue,” Mosoma said.