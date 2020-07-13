Gun fight raises stakes at Modise church

The leaders of the two factions at the centre of a deadly succession feud at IPHC, better known as Modise church, are blaming each other for the deaths of five people at the weekend.

The International Pentecost Holiness Church warring factions, one aligned to Leonard Modise and another to his half brother Michael Sandlana, yesterday pointed fingers at each other over the bloody gunfight at the church's headquarters in Zuurbekom on Saturday.

Over 40 heavily armed assailants apparently stormed the Zuurbekom property, also known as Silo, in the early hours of Saturday, and clashed with security guards which led to the killing of five people.

According to the Leonard's faction, the men who raided the property were allegedly sent by Sandlana and were "armed to the teeth". But Sandlana's spokesperson Vusi Ndala denied that they sanctioned the deadly attack.

He said five people who were killed in the bloodbath were worshippers who had come to Silo to pray.

Eye witnesses Kholo Mphahlele and MacLean Kalane, a security guard who was on duty on Saturday, said the men arrived at 1.30am, disguised as police officers led by a BMW 3 series which was flanked by two Toyota Quantum minibuses.