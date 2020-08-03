Eskom, SIU gun for former execs Molefe, Koko and Singh to recoup billions allegedly funnelled to Guptas

Eskom and the Special Investigating Unit have initiated steps to recoup funds from former executives allegedly lost to state capture corruption.

The electricity utility said in a statement it applied for a summons on Monday in the high court in Pretoria to recover funds from former Eskom executives, board members, members of the Gupta family and their associates.

“The funds were lost in a concerted effort corruptly to divert financial resources from Eskom, to improperly and illegally benefit the Gupta family and entities controlled by the said family and their associates during their 2015-16 acquisition of the operations of Optimum Coal Holdings Limited.”

Former Eskom group CEO Brian Molefe, CFO Anoj Singh, former group executive: generation Matshela Koko, as well as company secretary Suzanne Daniels, are named.