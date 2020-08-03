Why are the Hawks on Norma's case?
On Friday, South Africans were stunned as the Hawks arrested former minister Malusi Gigaba's wife, Norma, for malicious damage to property.
She stands accused of damaging a luxury car lent to him by a friend in a fit of rage over his alleged infidelity...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue..
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.