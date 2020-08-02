Man in court for killing of KZN taxi boss

A 27-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly being behind the murder of KwaZulu-Natal taxi association chairperson Dan Mdabe, police said on Sunday.

Mdabe was shot dead on the morning of April 23 on Intake Road in Mariannhill.

Police said at the time that the suspects fled the scene in a getaway vehicle after the incident.

Following an operation by the provincial taxi task team, the 27-year-old man was arrested in Folweni on July 30, police spokesperson Capt Nqobile Gwala said.