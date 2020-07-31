Second accused in Bozwana murder blames Khekhe
A second accused in the Wandile Bozwana murder case has implicated feared taxi boss Vusi "Khekhe" Mathibela, saying he wanted the Northern Cape-born businessman dead because "he was standing in his way to tenders".
In a confession statement admitted as evidence in the high court in Pretoria, Matamela Robert Mutapa said Mathibela promised to pay him R200,000 for the hit...
