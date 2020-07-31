Man faces rape and murder charges of eight-year old in Limpopo

The mother of an eight-year-old girl who was kidnapped and later found killed, allegedly by her close relative, said she was shocked and struggled to accept the sad news.



The body of the girl, who the police suspect was also raped before being murdered, was found yesterday morning in the bushes near a local créche at Xipungu village outside Tzaneen in Limpopo...