Suspending babies' immunisation during lockdown bad

Suspension of childhood immunisation in SA during the lockdown could have detrimental effects and result in thousands of young children dying from preventable infections such as diarrhoea, measles and pneumonia, a new study has cautioned.

Researchers from the London School of Tropical Medicine have estimated that as many as 702,000 children, and more than 18,000 in SA, could die before they're five years old as a result of the temporary suspension of immunisation programmes during the lockdown.

The study, which appears in the Lancet, has suggested that while many caregivers are not taking their children to clinics for fear of contracting Covid-19, the benefits of inoculating children far outweigh the risk of dying from Covid-19 for both children and their caregivers.