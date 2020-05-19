Why reopen schools? Because school is good for children: Motshekga

The longer schools stay closed, the higher the risk that pupils might never go back.

This is according to basic education minister Angie Motshekga, who was answering the question “why reopen schools?” at a press briefing on Tuesday evening.

She had earlier said that matric and grade 7 pupils would go back from June 1, with the rest of the school year to be gazetted “soon”.

“I think all adults would say that schools are good for children. That's the bottom line: schools are good for children,” said Motshekga.