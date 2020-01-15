Mamelodi gets its own private clinic

A new black-owned private clinic, founded by three nurses, has just opened its doors in Mamelodi, east of Pretoria.

The private clinic, situated in Mamelodi East Gardens, named Wellness Today, is the first of its kind in the township. When Sowetan visited the facility yesterday, it was packed, with happy patients waiting for it to open its doors.

"I'm very happy with the new clinic and I'm going to support these ladies. They have come up with a good idea to help the community, and I'm saying goodbye to long queues at the [government] clinic," said Emily Brand, 61.

Another local, Neo Ndlondlolozi, 57, said she was excited and she also hoped that she wouldn't have to wait in long queues like at government clinics.

One of the founders, Paulinah Mafatshe, said she and co-founders Mabu Sekhaolelo and Veronica Mogashoa decided to open the private clinic because they were about to retire but still have a passion to help the sickly.

Mafatshe's family home has been transformed into a clinic with two rooms turned into consulting facilities and the other two are reception and waiting areas.

She said they loved helping the community and they realised there was a need for such a clinic in Mamelodi. "I'm very happy that people are happy and waiting for the clinic to open its doors so they can get all the help they need," Mafatshe said.

She said they were encouraged by the doctors they worked with who realised they loved their jobs and pushed them to consider opening their own clinic.

Mogashoa said they offered services like child immunisation, family planning, HIV tests and counselling, influenza injections, minor wound care, TB screening, malaria screening and pregnancy tests, among other services. "We mostly accommodate people who are working because we open from 4pm to 7pm and they [patients] can arrange appointments even if it is before 4pm. Our prices are very reasonable - from R30 to R150 - and we would like residents of Mamelodi and surrounding areas to support us," Mogashoa said. Sekhaolelo said in about five years they wanted to create jobs as they plan on expanding the facility.