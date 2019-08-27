Here's how the health & safety inspectors' work includes the supervision and safeguarding of environmental sanitation

They are employed to monitor, maintain and protect health and safety standards in accordance with current legislation.

A large amount of time is spent visiting properties such as factories, farms, offices, schools, quarries and shops, where premises, equipment and procedures are checked for compliance with health and safety legislation.

Responsibilities of the job include investigating accidents, complaints and cases of ill-health, serving legal notices, writing reports, recording infringements of the law, providing advice and recommendations, gathering and preparing legal evidence and providing prosecution evidence in court.

It is their duty to ensure a safe water, milk and food supplies, inspect establishments where food, drugs and cosmetics are made, handled, stored, sold or conveyed, investigate the structural and sanitary conditions of premises, personal cleanliness and handling of products, inspect non-food business premises and private premises, and carry out slum clearance and pest control.

They take samples of water, milk, food and other substances regularly and run tests, keep records, submit reports, attend to correspondence and licence applications, peruse building plans, compile statements for prosecutions, attend meetings and investigate complaints.