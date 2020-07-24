Top Limpopo politician entangled in nasty divorce

"He would come home and accuse me of bewitching him. He wouldn't eat the food I prepared. He would call me a witch in front of my children," she said.

The woman, a nurse at a private hospital, claimed her husband won't pay school fees for his children as a result of the tension between them.

"I have approached my family to convene a meeting with his family, but it was rejected. I have suffered under the hands of my husband who continues to abuse me," she said.

In one of the recordings believed to be a squabble between the politician and his wife, the man could be heard shouting, "You must leave here, this is my workplace. You want a dead body from the family, you are not tired of breaking my belongings."

The wife said the incident happened on July 3 as the man came back home furious and demanded that they immediately move out.

In a letter dated February 2 2020 to the secretary of the provincial legislature Simon Mothoa, the politician said he had been subjected to noise and harassment by his wife and daughter.

The man claims his wife has also accused his mother of witchcraft and even went further to suggest that his wife might have information about the death of his younger brother who was killed in July last year.

He did not offer any information to back up this claim except to say: "As a family we will fully welcome any information regarding his death as his killers are still at large and if she [his wife] knows something about his death or if she is implicated in his killing, we could welcome that information as it will give us a breakthrough and perhaps at last his soul may rest in peace if we can get such information."

However, his wife dismissed this allegation saying she knew nothing about the death of her late brother-in-law.

"I was equally shocked when he accused me of killing him. If he knows I killed him, he should go to the police and report me," she said.

Turning back to the issue of why he has taken a decision to have his wife vacate the house, the man told Sowetan that in March, he "requested her to vacate the house within 30 days since I can't stay under the same roof with her due to trust breakdown.

"The situation in the house has since deteriorated where even departmental property under my custodianship has come under serious threat."

He further said that he felt unprotected by the police and the department of public works as a public representative who signed the lease agreement.

The police have on several occasions been called to the house during the stand-off between the couple.