New health department DG Sandile Buthelezi to start job on June 1

The newly appointed director-general of the health department will take office on Monday. Dr Sandile Buthelezi was appointed a week ago.

Health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize expressed appreciation to acting director-general Dr Anban Pillay.

Pillay has recently been caught up in a storm involving Medical Research Council (SAMRC) president Prof Glenda Gray, who was critical of the government's lockdown rules.

“I wish to take this opportunity to congratulate Dr Buthelezi and believe that he is certainly up to the task,” said Mkhize.