How community organisations are coping with the Covid-19 pandemic

Nompilos are at the forefront of fighting the pandemic

Hlokomela has 82 nompilos or peer caregivers who help the team. “Our nompilos are the forefront people to help us with screening. Every day, we take them to farms where they screen farm workers. At the end of the day they come back to Hlokomela and we give the data to the department of health,” says Du Preez.

“Then people still need to get their chronic medicine for their day-to-day ailments, and that is when they come to the clinics.” In addition to funding, the Discovery Fund provided a grant for personal protective equipment (PPEs) for the team.

The clinics were adapted for the pandemic, and room was made to accommodate testing for those who might become infected. Meanwhile, the nompilos continue to educate people in Hoedspruit on preventive measures, and Hlokomela’s sewing project also made 15,500 buffs to protect farmworkers. “We’re lucky that we haven’t felt the virus here yet, but if we read about Joburg, the Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal, we realise it’s coming for us,” says Du Preez.





Watch the video here to see Hlokomela’s efforts to contain the virus.



How a hospital deep in the Eastern Cape planned ahead

Dr Ben Gaunt is the clinical manager at Zithulele Hospital, which is on the front line of the fight against Covid-19 in their rural setting. “We are experiencing the calm before the storm, but we have already been receiving overflow from other hospitals, including from Mthatha,” he says. A small number of patients with Covid-19 were treated at the hospital with minimal loss of life.

Gaunt says while a shortage of personal protective equipment (PPEs) were a stress factor for the health-care team, Zithulele has received a grant from the Discovery Fund for PPEs. “There is significant stress mentally and emotionally for health care workers when there is a shortage of PPEs, as you can imagine. So the current supply of protective equipment to keep them safe has a huge positive impact on staff morale.”

Zithulele, meanwhile, has continued with its ARV and TB outreach programme, which experienced disruptions due to physical distancing, but had to adjust to them. Zithulele’s skills development programme it runs with the Jabulani Rural Health Foundation also had to adapt. The programme upskills eight women from the community as part of a gap-year programme, and the women are now sewing masks.

Jabulani community networks kicked in to empower the community in lockdown. They have distributed care packs including seedlings, masks, educational material and basic foodstuff.