'Taxi people want to own our lives by force'

A bus driver has told how an early morning ride turned ugly when he was attacked, allegedly by taxi drivers, as tensions over passengers boiled over.

The driver, who asked not to be named, told Sowetan yesterday that he was surrounded by four taxis and two cars whose occupants shot the tyres.

He was on a 3am round to pick up other drivers. They demanded that he switch off the bus and get out if he wanted to stay alive. Scared and not sure whether he had been hit or not, the distraught driver complied.

"I had gone to fetch my colleague and when I was hitting a U-turn, four taxis and two small cars surrounded me. They got off and approached the bus and started pushing the door. They told me to get off, and that they don't want to see any bus as they were tired of the buses.

"They told me to leave the bus where it was if I wanted to live. They then shot three times with a gun and the tyres started losing air.

"I did not see which association they were from as they did not have any stickers. I only saw that one taxi vehicle was an Inyathi model and three others were Toyota Quantums.

"There was a lot of them in the taxis. They wanted to immediately torch the bus but one person told them to not do that.

However, a couple of minutes after arriving at the depot, a call came through that the bus was on fire.