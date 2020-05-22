'Gran is still haunted nightmare' : Pensioner's rapist sentenced to life

The family of a pensioner who was raped at gunpoint in front of her grandchildren wants the perpetrator to rot in jail.

Duddley Mhlongo of Ga-Rababalela village, outside Giyani in Limpopo, was this week sentenced to life imprisonment in the Tzaneen regional court for the rape of a 78-year-old woman in 2018.

Welcoming the sentence, the granny's 47-year-old daughter told Sowetan that the family applauded police and hoped that the rapist would not be released from prison.

"Since the incident happened, my mother has turned into a total stranger and is always in pain. She can hardly hold a long conversation and she has nightmares," she said, adding that her mother was still traumatised by the attack.

"We are happy that the case is finally over after months of difficulties for my mother. Different people came with a lot of money for us to withdraw the case, but we didn't accept because we demanded justice," she said.