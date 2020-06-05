Limpopo community launches manhunt for panga-wielding rapist

A community in Limpopo has launched a manhunt for a man who allegedly raped a woman and attacked another.

The suspect allegedly cut the finger of a woman who had been with the rape victim. The women were on their way back home from fetching firewood.

Police spokesperson Brig Motlafela Mojapelo said the 39-year-old woman was walking with another woman when an unknown man wearing a balaclava and brandishing a sharp object, approached them.

Mojapelo said that realising that they were about to be attacked by the suspect, the two women dropped the firewood and tried to flee as the man gave chase.

"He then managed to grab the victim and slashed her with the panga and raped her. The suspect also allegedly cut one of the victim's fingers. He then left them at the scene and disappeared into the bushes," Mojapelo said.

He said the seriously injured woman was found by a passer-by who alerted the police and the woman was taken to hospital. Local councillor Edney Ntimbane said the community was still disturbed and shocked by the attack on the women in N'wamitwa, outside Tzaneen.