Limpopo villagers celebrate alleged rapist's death

Mathebula said community members were ululating and dancing to music which was played from various cars.

"I left and went home, but the party finished around midnight," he said.

Another resident, who wished not to be named, confirmed that community members were celebrating.

"I didn't know Masinge has died. I heard about it when I passed a group of people dancing and screaming. They told me the most feared criminal in the village has died in the cells," he said.

Masinge was on the run from the police for three weeks after he allegedly raped a 39-year-old woman and cut off a finger of another woman who was with the rape victim.

The women were on their way back home from fetching firewood when they came across the suspect who was wearing a balaclava, according to the police. Mojapelo said the suspect "then managed to grab the victim and slashed her with the panga and raped her".

The incident led to the community launching a massive manhunt for the suspect, but without luck.

A local resident, Edney Ntimbane, said: "Residents were unsettled since the incident took place. And we would like to thank the police for the speedy arrest."

Mojapelo said the police found the badly injured Masinge in one of the cells and called emergency personnel who then certified him dead on arrival.

"The deceased was highly wanted on charges of attempted murder, rape and assault that he allegedly committed around N'wamitwa and other areas under Letsitele policing precinct. He was brought to the Letsitele police cells and detained after his arrest," he said.

Masinge was ultimately arrested at Burgersdorp outside Tzaneen where he was hiding.

Mojapelo said investigations into the circumstances of his killing were continuing.