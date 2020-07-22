Credo Mutwa left us with the tools to fight Covid-19 - Wally Serote

Writer and poet Wally Serote believes that the late renowned traditional healer Credo Mutwa has left the country with the tools on how to survive the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mutwa died in March following a period of ill-health, just a few days before South Africa’s nationwide lockdown began.

“At the eve of the entry of the Covid-19 pandemic, Credo Mutwa passed. It is not a coincidence that he did so. I think it was a moment of reckoning, especially for indigenous leaders of our country,” said Serote.

“To say here goes the sanusi when we most need the sanusi. When we are invaded by something that is intangible; a merciless killer invades our country, invades the world, and we see coffin after coffin after coffin. Credo is not here to see that,” he said.