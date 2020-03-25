Well known healer, storyteller Credo Mutwa has died

Renowned isanusi and author Credo Mutwa has died at the age of 98.

This was announced by the Credo Mutwa Foundation on Wednesday morning.

Born Vusamazulu Credo Mutwa, the traditional healer was respected country-wide. He is known as an author of books that draw upon African mythology.

His most recent work is a graphic novel called the Tree of Life Trilogy based on his writings of his most famous book, Indaba my Children.

In 2018 he was honoured with an USIBA award presented by the department of arts and culture for his for his work in Indigenous Wisdom.

He called himself isanusi meaning a sangoma.

Members of the public and followers of Mutwa took to Twitter to mourn his passing.

“The timing of the Elder's departure, despite his full years is most unfortunate.We need all the wisdom -particularly indigenous- to understand and survive these strange times,” said @Azanian In Transit.

“One of GREATEST and BIGGEST SPIRITUAL HEALERS and NATIVE DOCTORS South Africa has ever produced. One the GREATEST to ever do it — in all of AFRICA. The MIGHTY TREE has fallen,” said @Odogwu.