African child, show the way for the rest of humanity

In Zulu, there is a saying that goes, "Indlela ibuzwa kwaba phambili", which can be loosely translated into, "Direction is asked for from those who've walked the path".

According to the illustrious Credo Mutwa, in his seminal masterpiece, Indaba my Children, "These are the stories that old men and old women tell to boys and girls seated with open mouths around the spark-wreathed fires in the centres of the villages in the dark forests and on the aloe-scented plains of Africa.

"Under the gaze of the laughing stars the Old One sits, his kaross wrapped around his age-blasted shoulders, staring with rheumy eyes at the semi-circle of eager expectant faces before him - faces of those who have taken, but a few steps along the dark and uncertain footpath called life; faces of the ones yet oblivious to the pain of life's bitter scourges; faces yet unmarked by furrows of bitterness, ill-health and anger ; the fresh, pure, open faces of. children.

"The fire dances in the middle of the round clay fireplace like a virgin revelling in the simple joy of being alive. It devours the dry twigs and logs that a little girl is constantly feeding it, leaving nothing but glowing ashes. It mocks the silent sky with a redly luminous column of smoke against its starry face and by sending up short-lived stars of its own."

As the birthplace of humankind, the motherland, homeland, and ancestral origin of everyone on the planet, Africa is a blessed, special, and beautiful continent. It is an expansive abode of rich diversity, striking complexities and ornate nuances and peculiarities, both in its people and in its biomes.