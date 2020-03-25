ANC mourns death of renowned storyteller, healer Credo Mutwa

The ANC has mourned the passing of African philosopher, author and traditional healer Vusamazulu Credo Mutwa, describing his death as a loss to the nation.

On Wednesday morning the Credo Mutwa Foundation confirmed that the renowned storyteller had died at the age of 98.

ANC national spokesperson Pule Mabe said the country had lost one of its finest sons.

“He devoted most of his energy towards preserving African culture, and challenging the tendency to relegate African cultural practices and beliefs to myths and superstitions. The once vibrant storyteller and traditional healer is respected for his role in advocating for the use of traditional medicines and discovering the origins of mankind. During his active years as a shaman, Mutwa traveled across the country in search of hidden truths.

“This great South African will be remembered for his predictions of key world events, including the assassination of Chris Hani, the 1976 June 16 uprisings, and other key political developments in the country,” Mabe said.