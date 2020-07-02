Lindiwe Sisulu demands answers on eviction of naked man in Khayelitsha

Minister of human settlements, water and sanitation Lindiwe Sisulu has condemned the “distasteful” eviction of a man seen on video footage being dragged naked out of his shack.

The incident took place in Thembeni informal settlement in Cape Town.

“While we are yet to be appraised of the exact details of what led to what we have seen on various media platforms, we wish to condemn with the strongest terms an act which sought to degrade an individual like what we have witnessed. The act is inhumane and has no place in our democratic SA,” said Sisulu.

The minister's office said she has on several occasions warned people planning to or who have already invaded properties to desist from such unlawful acts. The incidents of land invasions have been a regular occurrence in the Western Cape, Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.

“However, no matter the circumstances, there is no reason for such behaviour from the people tasked with enforcing the law.

“We are calling on the Western Cape government to urgently get to the bottom of the incident and to hold accountable those implicated for their deplorable actions,” said Sisulu.