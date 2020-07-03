Bulelani Qholani reported the incident to the Harare police station on Thursday. He and other shack dwellers were evicted from a Ethembeni informal settlement on Wednesday morning.

The City of Cape Town has since suspended four officers who were involved in the evictions‚ pending an investigation.

Qholani and his former neighbours returned to the land they had been ejected from after laying charges at the police station.

“I opened a case against the city and officials‚” he said. “Only justice can restore my dignity. I sustained several injuries from the tussle — I am in pain. The whole community saw me being dragged around and all I wanted was to cover my body. I am embarrassed to face the world.

“I just pray that no-one goes through what I went through. Enforcing the law is one thing‚ but those men should have at least allowed me to put something on my back.

“I am happy that the Legal Resources Centre has come on board and are helping me with the legal process. So I am waiting for the investigations to be concluded so that I can rebuild my life — and maybe rebuild my home.”