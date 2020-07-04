Independent probe ordered into eviction of naked man from Khayelitsha shack

But a preliminary investigation shows that Qholani was outside the facility as five other structures in the area were being removed in terms of an interim order.

“Mr Qholani is standing with that camera and he hands the camera to an acquaintance and then he can be seen in his structure, and when the structure is erected, he emerges having disrobed and waves a piece which we felt was not appropriate to display to your committee,” said Smith as he took MPs through some of the stills from the city's footage.

He said when the officials went in, it was only then that there was a scuffle.

This, Smith said, is supported by the affidavits from the officials in question.

Another senior official, Cape Town's executive director for safety and security, Richard Bosman, said staff who were on the scene, and who were not involved in the scuffle, indicated that this was “an orchestrated action” with the intention to have a violent confrontation with the city's officials.

Bosman also told the meeting that he has since been approached by the police, who informed him that Qholani has laid a charge against the city and that they were investigating the matter.

Cogta minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma revealed that police were also investigating the incident.

"The city may have its own investigations, but from the national side, the department of police is also doing an investigation which is led by deputy commissioner Mfazi working with the provincial commissioner," she said.

The minister said as much as other municipalities also performed evictions, and sometimes things went wrong, the reason there was much attention to the Cape Town incident was "the inhumane nature" in which it was done there.

"Whatever the investigation will say, but what we saw on television was quite disturbing and that is why it has grabbed the imagination of everyone in the country.

"Even if people are breaking the law, it is important to treat them with dignity," she said.

Dlamini-Zuma spoke briefly in the meeting, in the main to defend the national government which had been accused by Al Jamah's Ganief Hendricks of "leaving things to just happen".

She revealed that she had spoken to Plato twice during the lockdown to address evictions in the city.

"When we were on lockdown the very first time and there were evictions in Cape Town, I spoke to the mayor myself about them. He said almost the same [thing as in the] presentation as today, saying they are going to build houses. I said, 'But it's lockdown, where do you want people to go during this time'.

"Then I also called him when there were people who were removed from the shelter and were all over the street. I have actually called the mayor myself," she said.

She said the national government did not agree with land invasions, as much as it does not allow evictions during this time.

She called on parliament to expedite some of the land issues in the legislature to address "land hunger". She said there was a process led by deputy president David Mabuza about land parcels that could be given to the municipality for housing and to disrupt apartheid spacial planning in municipalities.