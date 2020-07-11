South Africa

Pretoria man falls to death trying to escape fire

By SowetanLIVE - 11 July 2020 - 11:55
A man fell to his death trying to escape a fire in a block of flats in Pretoria on Friday morning, Netcare 911 said.
A man fell to his death trying to escape a fire in a block of flats in Pretoria on Friday morning, Netcare 911 said.
Image: Netcare 911

A man fell to his death while attempting to escape a fire in a block of flats in Pretoria on Friday morning, paramedics said.

Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst said the man fell from the fifth floor of the building in Maltzan Street in the capital.

“When medics arrived they found the patient on the floor in a critical condition. The patient was resuscitated on scene by a Netcare 911 emergency care practitioner, however his condition rapidly deteriorated and was sadly declared deceased on the scene,” Herbst said.

No further details were available.

Man falls from 10th floor as fire rages in Johannesburg building

Fire and rescue crews had to cut through doors and security gates to reach an injured man who fell from the 10th floor of a burning building in ...
News
1 year ago

A race in bunker gear for fallen heroes

Three firefighters who ran their first Soweto Marathon in full gear tell their tale.
News
1 year ago

Witness account: How I escaped raging Knysna fires

When the electricity went out on Wednesday we knew the fires that had been raging in Knysna were getting close to Plett. To protect the firefighters ...
News
3 years ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Gauteng prepares for mass burials in case Covid-19 deaths spike
Western Cape field hospitals 'have Covid-19 covered ... for now': Mbombo
X