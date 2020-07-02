WATCH | Man dragged naked from shack makes appeal for 'dignity' to Cyril Ramaphosa

"I asked them where the court order and permit was for them to come and demolish my home. I asked them where I was supposed to go. I was crying.

“Because I was powerless, they pepper-sprayed me and they beat me. I haven’t been to the doctor yet but I can feel the pain on my body.

“During this lockdown they were able to barge into my home but now, we as the residents are at the City of Cape Town offices… we were here even yesterday and we have just been sitting here.

"They will say it’s lockdown period but even during this lockdown they were able to deploy their people to demolish our homes. When we as residents come to try and engage them, they do not entertain us. It’s because we are black and poor.”

Qholani felt it would be pointless to open a case against the city council. “Even if we were to open a case against them, it would not go anywhere because we are poor, black people," he said.