Retired judge should investigate Cape Town's 'naked eviction', says ANC

The ANC caucus in Cape Town has called on the city to appoint a retired judge to investigate the eviction of a naked man from a shack in Khayelitsha last week.

The city announced on Monday: “Fairbridges Attorneys have begun their probe into the circumstances surrounding an Empolweni anti-land invasion operation”.

The ANC rejected the decision on Tuesday.

“The ANC caucus in the City of Cape Town totally rejects the appointment of a sweetheart law firm to investigate last week’s human rights abuses in Khayelitsha as a desperate attempt by the mayor [Dan Plato] and his cabal to manage the process,” the party said in a statement.