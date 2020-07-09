SA teacher wins gong for his efforts in China

In his time at Hlabelela he saw an advert for a teaching post at the school in China and applied. He got the job as an English expert but the school later realised his passion for social science.

Johnson's International School principal Wang Xiu Ying said Chili brings a lot to the school, which is why they were giving him the award.

"He brings academic concepts to life with visual and practical learning experiences, helping his students to understand how their schooling applies in the real world.

Many foreign teachers fail at disciplining our students without infringing the constitution of our country.

"I was impressed with how he exploits technological advancements to make his lessons active and interesting," Ying said.

Chili said Ying was immensely impressed by his teaching methodologies and that she asked him to take up new responsibilities of further teaching biology to senior secondary pupils.

"The aim is to revolutionise the whole teaching experience and make it a fashionable thing," Chili said.

He said his teaching skills in assessing the learning gap and prior knowledge, then building on the knowledge that the pupils have already acquired, has proven to be effective.

"To teach my learners in a fun and interactive way. I always make sure to engage and involve them in my lessons," Chili said.

"The reason I am so passionate about teaching these kids is really because I see them as my own. I treat them like how I would treat my own children, disciplining them accordingly as per guides of the education bureau, of course," he said.

He said he was grateful to his mentor and coach professor Chika Sehoole, the dean of the faculty of education at the University of Pretoria, who trained him from 2016 to date.

Chili said he was also thankful for the support from his family, especially his parents.

Ndumiso's former colleague and principal at Hlabelela, Likeleli Matlala-Anokwuru, described him as a young, energetic educator who is passionate about teaching.

"His love for learners at our school was phenomenal. He was a disciplinarian and showed compassion for the learners. He was eager and always willing to learn. His ambition made him to seek more teaching experience in other countries.

"He left our school for China and has been in contact with us on a regular basis. It was truly a blessing to have such a young, ambitious and self-motivated teacher like him," said Matlala-Anokwuru.