South Africa

KZN fraudster jailed for scamming people out of R95k with job promises

By Lwandile Bhengu - 09 July 2020 - 11:00
Siyabonga Dladla was sentenced to eight years in prison for fraud.
Siyabonga Dladla was sentenced to eight years in prison for fraud.
Image: 123RF/Stockstudio44

A KwaZulu-Natal man has been sentenced to eight years' imprisonment for defrauding people to the tune of R95,000, with the promise that they would get jobs.

Siyabonga Dladla appeared in the Durban magistrate's court on Wednesday, where he pleaded guilty to fraud, theft of a motor vehicle and possession of an unlicensed firearm. 

“The fraud count relates to him defrauding various complainants of R95,000, as an administration fee for them to secure employment,” said KZN National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Natasha Kara. 

Prosecutors referred to him as a “serial criminal” who had been defrauding people since 2011 up until he was arrested in March this year. 

The theft charge related to a car he had stolen from a panel beater.

“Dladla stole a motor vehicle from a panel beater on the pretext of wanting to test drive the car, valued at R100,000. He left the salesperson on the roadside and drove off,” said Kara. 

Six accused of Covid-19 UIF fraud get R5,000 bail

The six people accused of stealing R5.7m in a UIF fraud and money-laundering scam over Covid-19 relief payments were granted R5,000 bail each on ...
News
2 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Gauteng prepares for mass burials in case Covid-19 deaths spike
Western Cape field hospitals 'have Covid-19 covered ... for now': Mbombo
X