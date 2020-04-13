More South Africans repatriated home from other countries

Pandor said that in deciding who to repatriate, the government would prioritise people who already have tickets and were stuck at airports without food.

“The government does not have money to charter any plane to go and fetch South Africans," Ngqengelele said. "This is why focus is on people who were going to come back in any case like those who were temporarily outside of the country and were due to come back and now because of the lockdown they find themselves stranded, that is the focus of the government.”

Ngqengelele said that through negotiations they are able to place people with different airlines even if they did not necessarily purchase tickets from them.

“What we do through our embassy is to then negotiate with the planes that are fetching people and in terms of the payment [it] is between the people that are coming back. These would be the people that already had tickets to come back and all we do is to negotiate for those.