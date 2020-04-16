Health experts: 'Covid-19 is severe against smokers'

Smokers face a much higher risk of developing severe complications or dying from

covid-19 infections than nonsmokers.

According to local health experts, smokers who contract Covid-19 are most likely to have more severe infections and struggle to fend off the disease which has already killed 27 South Africans.

Wits professor of vaccinology, Shabir Madhi, told Sowetan yesterday that smokers have a two times greater chance of developing severe Covid-19 disease than the greater population.

"There's a number of different reasons: one of the reasons is that smokers generally would have more chronic lung problems and they have seven times higher risk of actually dying from Covid-19," he said.

Madhi said smoking created very fertile entry points for the disease in the body.