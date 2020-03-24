China-based SA teacher says quarantine necessary

"We had to transfer money to the landlord who allocated the funds to the committee and the food was delivered to our doorsteps. No visitors were allowed and it was hurting to see people losing their family members," he said.

Chili, who is originally from KwaZulu-Natal and studied at the University of Pretoria, said workers have been paid a minimum wage as Covid-19 continues to hit the Chinese economy very hard.

"It has hit us financially, emotionally and spiritually because schools are still closed. However, we understand the most important part is to stay safe and healthy. I could not even go home, my family felt helpless..."

Chili said it worried him to see people posting on social media that they would go hibernate in rural areas should the virus outbreak prove to be uncontainable.

"That is just unfair. People infected in the rural areas have minimal knowledge about the virus and will therefore be vulnerable to exposure, in areas with sparse medical centres. People can quarantine themselves and just make sure they have enough food and drinks."

He said the virus required a complete change of behaviour and discipline.

"I am concerned about our elders who are informal traders. Our parents survive by selling vegetables on the streets, at taxi ranks and train stations, and are therefore overly exposed to possible infection. You can imagine how things will be if Covid-19 gets to informal trading," Chili said.

He feels that South African government should have worked with the municipalities to identify families that need to be assisted with food and immune boosters.

"People really need to be careful as the virus begins with one person. Keep yourself safe by staying indoors."